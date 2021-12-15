First Night Youngstown celebration canceled once again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Except for fireworks at midnight, there will be no First Night Youngstown celebration once again this year downtown.

Two years ago, on New Year’s Eve 2019, there was music, dancing and face painting.

It was also canceled last year.

“No party downtown. Our anchors, some of our anchor institutions this past summer, decided against doing the gathering. So with that, we decided to just hold off one more year and hopefully we’ll have a better turnout with COVID and next year we’ll be able to bring it back,” said Samantha Turner, board president for First Night Youngstown.

The fireworks will be shot off at midnight from the area around the Market Street bridge.