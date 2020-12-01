First Night Youngstown cancels New Year’s festivities; fireworks still scheduled

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. and midnight at the end of the Market Street bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – First Night Youngstown is canceling its usual festivities on New Year’s Eve, though fireworks will still be held.

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. and midnight at the end of the Market Street bridge, in partnership with the City of Youngstown.

Everyone who attends the fireworks show must follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates.

Organizers say since it’s the 20th year anniversary of the celebration, they wanted to plan a big event. This year, however, they had to keep safety in mind.