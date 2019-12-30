First Night Youngstown 2020 activities, road closures announced

Drivers should prepare for road closures leading up to and during the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The City of Youngstown will host the celebration of First Night Youngstown 2020 to ring in the New Year.

The opening ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 20 Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown.

The event is appropriate for all ages.

Activities will be spread across the city and buses will be available to take guests from place to place.

Events include everything from ice skating at the Covelli Centre to horse and carriage rides on Market Street.

OH WOW! Children’s Center will be open and visitors with First Night wristbands can explore from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The center is accepting nonperishable food items for those in need in the community.

There will be two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve — one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight.

If you want to go to First Night, you will need to buy a wristband. Admission wristbands are $10 for adults and $7 for students, veterans and senior citizens. Children under 12 get in free but must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Drivers should prepare for road closures leading up to and during the event:

The Market Street bridge closes at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 31

Parking ban on E. Federal Street between Market and Champion streets beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 31

Downtown Central Square from Wick Avenue to Champion Street closes at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Commerce Street to Boardman Street closes at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31 There will be one lane open off of Commerce Street for luggage drop-off at the DoubleTree Hotel

Market Street between Federal and Front Streets closes at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Front Street between Market and Champion streets at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Champion Street between Front and Federal streets at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31

All roads will reopen Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

For a schedule of activities, visit the First Night Youngstown website.