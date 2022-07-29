YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In 1796, Daniel Shehy of Tipperary, who was part of John Young’s surveying party, was the first Irishman to settle in Youngstown. 226 years later, the first Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is being held.

Youngstown’s legendary Irish band The Bogtrotters opened the festival Friday evening which because of logistical reasons had to be moved Thursday from Wean Park to the Penguin City Brewery.

First News asked why there was never an Irish festival before and was told because no one ever organized it.

So Shannon Lehn decided to chair the committee.

“Oh my gosh, the best music. The best music. The most fun. I mean just joy. Joy, joy, joy, joy, joy. Irish American food. We have the food trucks, ice cream. We have lemon shakes. We have vendors. We have Irish goods. We have Celtic girl photography. We basket raffles and 50/50. We have Sullivan’s Irish ale,” said Lehn.

The Irish Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. We were told a second Irish festival is likely.