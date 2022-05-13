EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – First Fridays on Fifth are coming back to East Liverpool. Bad weather postponed the event to this Friday.

Around 30 different vendors will fill up Fifth Street downtown this evening. There will also be live music.

This is put on by the East Liverpool Community Partnership for Revitalization. The group is excited to see East Liverpool come to life.

“It’s been super exciting and we’re just happy to be involved and happy to have the opportunity to help with with the development efforts in downtown East Liverpool,” said Kathy Hyatt Smith, president of East Liverpool Community Partnership for Revitalization.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Funds raised at First Fridays on Fifth will go towards making a bike trail in the city.