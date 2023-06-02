YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in downtown Youngstown, members of the community came out to celebrate summer with First Friday and Party on the Lawn. This is the second First Friday event in the city for the summer.

Youngstown’s First Friday events will happen, you guessed it, on the first Friday of the month throughout the summer. It’s a free event made possible through the collaboration of several local groups.

“We have Stepping Out that does the line dancing or the Zumba,” explained Alison Gasser, one of the event’s co-organizers. “We have J.A.C. that does the amphitheater. We have Youngstown Foundation.”

Mercy Health sponsored a free line dance class as part of its Stepping Out program. They will have other lessons at different First Friday events. Lynnette McElroy has been one of their instructors for more than a decade.

“We have Zumba, we have ballrooming, we have chair aerobics, we have walking. So we have a variety of activities that anybody can enjoy, even if you’re limited mobility,” said McElroy.

Over at the Youngstown Amphitheatre, local band Relapse played ’80s power songs for people like Mandi Scrocco who braved the heat.

“I love the music, you know? This was my era. I grew up in the ’80s. This type of music is my jam,” expressed Scrocco.

“The whole goal of First Fridays is to support the downtown area while we go through this transition and all this construction, and still support the businesses down here,” explained Gasser.

If you missed this month’s First Friday event, don’t worry, there will be several more going on throughout the summer until September.