BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Filipino restaurant in the Valley has officially opened its doors.

Dan and Annalyn Quade opened Danalyn’s on Friday, April 1. The name is a mixture of both of their names, and the restaurant mixes American and Filipino culture.

“No one has a Filipino restaurant here yet and back when I was in the Phillipines I had my restaurant,” says part owner Annalyn Quade.

Their menu boasts authentic Filipino food from pork belly to ox tail.

“All of our food is unique because before the Spanish, the Chinese, the American people so all of our food is mixed,” Quade continues.

“I think it’s important that we have diversity and that’s the nice thing about living in America is that we have so many different cultures that make up who we are,” says customer Keith Monty.

When it comes to Filipino culture, partying means buffets and karaoke, both of which you’ll find at the restaurant.

The closest Filipino restaurant is in Cleveland, and the Quades drive up there once a week to get ingredients.

“If you’re new to Filipino food you can always ask me and I’ll give you the starter, what I would suggest to start with,” says other part owner, Dan Quade.

There are currently about 200 Filipino families now in the Mahoning Valley.

So far, the restaurant is drawing attention from people of all backgrounds.