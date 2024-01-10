JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – The badge has been passed to a new police chief in Jamestown. The community has been excited, and the chief wants them to know she’s motivated and dedicated.

Danielle Downing has been called to protect and serve. She’s the new police chief in Jamestown, serving her ninth day in the role since starting Jan. 2.

“It’s still definitely new and exciting, catches you off guard a little bit. But the word chief I mean, definitely there’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of weight on your shoulders,” Downing said.

Downing has been on the Jamestown force since 2018. Assuming the chief’s role is a first in Mercer County, and she has no problem with that being called historic.

“Just that I have a lot of motivation, dedication that this is a priority. This is my job and I want to take it serious and do the best that I can do,” she said.

Downing oversees a staff of five, which includes the former chief who’s now a school resource officer. Together they provide protection for 631 residents.

Downing juggles her responsibilities while being the mother of four children. She also serves in the Army Reserve. She’s been in leadership positions over males before and sees all of her roles as important, expecting to set a good example and be a positive influence on the community.

“If anything specific comes up questions, comments, concerns, for them to even come to borough meetings or reach out to me. I hope they’re just as willing to do that, as they are to say, ‘Hey, congratulations’ and things like that,” Downing said.

On another note, today is the Chief Downing’s birthday.