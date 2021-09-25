First Fall Fest held in Leetonia, community hopes it becomes annual tradition

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia hosted its first annual Fall Festival Saturday. The event replaced the former Artisan Festival.

It was a great day to enjoy the beginning of fall in Columbiana County.

Saturday was the first Fall Fest in Leetonia and it’s all to raise money for the community.

“We do this to help raise funds for a lot of community activities. First, we are raising funds for the Splash Pad, also for the parks and for the beautification committee,” said Mayor Kevin Siembida.

The Splash Pad has been in the plans for some time now.

“Leetonia is not a big village, so we just want something here for the kids that they can do that we as a community can be proud of,” said Courtney Branch, council member.

Fall Fest had lots of vendors lining main street and even some live entertainment.

A lot of people in the community showed up for the event.

The plan is to keep Fall Fest a continued tradition in the village.

“We are planning on making it an annual thing, so we are already setting up for next year,” Siembida said. “And we’ll be releasing the dates probably within the next month when we will be doing it again.”