YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The inaugural Mahoning Valley Irish Fest is happening this weekend.

It will be held at Community Alley and Wean Park in downtown Youngstown.

Organizer Shannon Colleen Lehn said they have been planning for over a year for the event and want it to be a destination like the one in the Cleveland area.

“My husband and I went to the Irish Fest in Cuyahoga Falls, and we thought we should have this Youngstown,” Lehn said.

The planning got underway, and with the city’s help, the event became a reality.

“The city has been amazing, especially 5th Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally. She has been our cheerleader — so helpful in bringing this to the Mahoning Valley,” Lehn said.

Vendors, food, music and crafts will be part of the fun. Highlights include the debut of Sullivan’s beer. Sullivan’s is the oldest brewery in Ireland, and while the brew is available in the Cleveland market, Sullivan’s is making its debut in the Valley at the Irish Fest, Lehn said.

There will be 16 hours of Irish music along with Irish storytellers. Also, a tent will be transformed into an Irish pub, and a kid’s day is planned for Saturday.

“A lot of fun. A lot of excitement and joy,” Lehn said.

Money raised at the event will benefit the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

The Mahoning Valley Irish Fest runs Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids under 12 are free.

A full list of events is online.