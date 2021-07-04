First-ever Blue Angels commander honored in Leetonia on Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A tribute was held on Sunday at the American Legion Grounds in Leetonia.

Vice-Admiral Anthony Less was joined by many to honor his years of service. Less was a graduate of Leetonia High School in 1955.

He is a First Commander of Navy Blue Angels Flight Team.

Many call him a national legend, with 43 years of active duty in the military, as well as a Commander in the US Naval Air Force.

Less spoke to everyone and said how proud he is to be from a small town. He also said this is one of his life’s greatest honors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com