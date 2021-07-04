First-ever Blue Angels commander honored in Leetonia on Sunday

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A tribute was held on Sunday at the American Legion Grounds in Leetonia.

Vice-Admiral Anthony Less was joined by many to honor his years of service. Less was a graduate of Leetonia High School in 1955.

He is a First Commander of Navy Blue Angels Flight Team.

Many call him a national legend, with 43 years of active duty in the military, as well as a Commander in the US Naval Air Force.

Less spoke to everyone and said how proud he is to be from a small town. He also said this is one of his life’s greatest honors.