(WYTV) – First Energy is reporting power outages across Mahoning and Trumbull counties Sunday evening.

Trumbull County has 8,405 customers currently without power. Warren has the most with 5,349 but other areas affected include Newton, Mecca, Howland, Champion, Bristol and Bazetta townships.

Mahoning County has 2,574 customers without power. Campbell has the most with 1,081 customers affected.

These are the numbers reported by First Energy as of 7 p.m.