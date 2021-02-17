First Energy monitoring weather for potential ice issues affecting power lines

The weight of thick ice and heavy wet snow can bring tree limbs and other debris into contact with utility lines and poles

(WYTV) – First Energy managed to get through the snow and ice storm without any serious problems, but all that may change with the next storm.

“Our in-house meteorologists are always tracking weather patterns that could potentially cause ice issues in our area, and if you see an ice issue in your area that looks to be an immediate threat to your electric service, please give us a call and we can send out a crew to investigate,” said First Energy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis.

Ahead of the start of the winter season, First Energy crews trimmed back limbs and branches along close to 3,000 circuit miles of power lines across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.