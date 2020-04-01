First Energy Foundation’s donations assist local food banks

The donations are part of a $500,000 commitment by First Energy

(WYTV) – The First Energy Foundation is helping local hunger centers feed people during the virus outbreak.

FirstEnergy donated $5,000 to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, $8,500 to the Mercer County Food Bank and $3,500 to the City Rescue Mission in New Castle.

The donations are part of a $500,000 commitment by First Energy to 42 local food banks across Ohio, Pennsylvania and three other states.

First Energy Foundation is also accelerating matching contributions to local United Way agencies.