First Energy crew reports power back on in Youngstown, Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Some residents woke up without power Sunday morning.

According to First Energy, approximately 1,500 residents were initially affected on the east side of Youngstown and in Lincoln Knolls that we know of so far.

Crews arrived in both the Campbell and Youngstown areas to help fix the problem.

A total of 3,973 residents in the entire Mahoning County were experiencing effects of the outage around 8 a.m. About an hour later, the number of households without power dropped to 669, less than 1% of county customers, then to fewer than five in the area.

Crews expected power to return fully by 10:30 a.m.

First Energy said they cleared a tree which had fallen on some wires, which caused the outage.

