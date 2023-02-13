YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 14 people indicted in August for selling drugs in Youngstown pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Wesley May, 23, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl or heroin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

He will be sentenced May 16 by U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson. He will remain in custody until his sentencing.

May was one of 14 people indicted for selling heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in Youngstown from August 2020 until January 2021.

He is mentioned twice in the 54-page indictment and caught on wiretapped phone conversations Nov. 18, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021, trying to arrange for the delivery of cocaine so he could sell it.

He is the first defendant in the case to enter a guilty plea.

The indictment said members of the drug ring used four houses in Youngstown to store or sell drugs, including South Side homes on Lasalle, East Evergreen and Hunter avenues, and a West Side home on Rhoda Avenue.

Undercover buys in the case began Feb. 5, 2020, and continued until Jan. 5, 2022, when search warrants were served.

When the warrants were served, authorities found over $3,400 in cash and materials to store drugs at the Lasalle Avenue home, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle were found at the East Evergreen Avenue, and an AR-15 was found at the Hunter Avenue home of an unindicted co-conspirator.

Investigators also seized about $1,450 cash from a Matta Avenue home on the West Side during their investigation and an additional $1,480 was seized from two other defendants.