This is the first time students will be back in class since March

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday is the first day back to school for students in Boardman.

This is the first time students will be back in class since March.

The district has two learning options: in-person classes every day or remote learning from home.

Start and dismissal times are adjusted to give personal, face-to-face time with remote learners before class.