CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Not too many firework displays happening in the area, but there’s still a few going on, including at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Things will be different this year due to social distancing guidelines. Guests will watch the show from their cars.

Cars can enter through Gates 2, 5, 8 and 9 beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Cost of entry is $10 per carload.