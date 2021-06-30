Firefighters say heat and hoarding made Youngstown house fire a challenge to put out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It took firefighters over an hour to put out a fire at a home on Youngstown’s south side overnight.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on W. Myrtle Avenue near Oak Hill Avenue.

Fire officials said the heat and humidity made it a more difficult one to fight. They said firefighters went through multiple oxygen tanks.

The house was also filled with trash, some rooms from floor to ceiling.

Two fire trucks came out to help get the flames under control.

One firefighter hurt his back but he’ll be alright.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused it.