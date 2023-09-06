SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Firefighters were called to two different accidents on I-80 in Mercer County Tuesday night.

The Office of the Shenango Township Fire Chief announced on Facebook that there were accidents on mile markers 5 and 6 of I-80 around 6 p.m.

Firefighters said that a truck hauling a camper went into the median at mile marker 5, rolled and came to a stop in the westbound lanes. The chief said that one person was treated at a trauma center.

Nearly a mile away from that accident, another accident took place at mile marker 6. The chief said that this accident took nearly two hours to clear. Firefighters said that two people in this accident received treatment for injuries at a local hospital.

Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief Facebook

The chief said that everyone who was injured only sustained minor injuries.

Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief Facebook

The City of Farrell Fire Department and Elite EMS assisted on scene.