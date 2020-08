The people who were rescued are being treated for injuries

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters rescued multiple people from a house in Weathersfield Township Friday morning.

The fire in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. started around 5 a.m.

The people who were rescued are being treated for injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The state fire marshal is being called in to investigate.

We have a crew there and will bring you more information once we have it.