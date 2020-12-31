Firefighters rescue 4 people trapped in van after crash in Mahoning County

Local News

A van with four passengers crashed into a ditch on the side of the road, trapping all of the people inside

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash in Mahoning County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Route 14 between Route 165 and Seacrist Road in Goshen Township.

A van with four passengers crashed into a ditch on the side of the road, trapping all of the people inside.

The Goshen Township Fire Department helped the people get out safely.

Two of the passengers were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center, but they weren’t seriously hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com