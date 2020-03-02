Firefighters remind residents to change smoke detector batteries

The Boardman fire department said they recommend smoke detectors on every level of your home and in sleeping areas

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Daylight saving time starts on Sunday, and fire officials in Boardman want to remind the public to change the batteries in their smoke detectors while adjusting the clocks.

The Boardman fire department said they recommend smoke detectors on every level of your home and in sleeping areas. They also suggest having carbon monoxide detectors and at least one fire extinguisher in the home.

In addition to replacing the batteries twice a year, firefighters said residents should test smoke detectors every month and replace carbon monoxide detectors every 10 years.