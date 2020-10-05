Firefighters remind local communities of fire safety with Fire Prevention Week

This week marks Fire Prevention Week, where firefighters teach safety in regards to house fire

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – This week marks Fire Prevention Week, where firefighters teach safety in regards to house fires.

Throughout the week, many fire departments will educate their local communities on safety in the home to protect you and your family.

Unfortunately this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, many fire departments have to alter some of their prevention events and demonstrations.

“Having smoke detectors and having that early notification that there’s smoke in the house, saves lives and that could be the biggest thing I can recommend,” said Chief Robert Fiscus of the Sharon Fire Department.

For fire prevention and safety, the National Fire Prevention Association posts videos and tutorials to learn from home.