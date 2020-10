It happened on N Hazelwood Avenue after 4 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters put out a fire at a vacant house Sunday evening in Youngstown.

According to the Youngstown Fire Department, the house has been vacant for six years.

Firefighters also said that the fire started in one of the upstairs bedrooms and that no utilities were on at the time of the fire.

When crews got to the house, they saw the back door of the home was open.