PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man has died trying to rescue a baby from a fire in Mercer County. The coroner confirms that the baby has also passed away.

Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Relatives tell First News that the man was in his late 30s and the baby was a one-year-old.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, but Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating.

Over a dozen departments from Mercer and Butler counties responded to the fire.

