PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man has died trying to rescue a baby from a fire in Mercer County. The coroner confirms that the baby has also passed away.
Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Relatives tell First News that the man was in his late 30s and the baby was a one-year-old.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, but Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating.
Over a dozen departments from Mercer and Butler counties responded to the fire.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.