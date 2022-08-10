UPDATE: This story has been updated with the location of the fire.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Wednesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury.

Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the second floor and an overhaul was needed to locate the smoldering fire.

Multiple other departments had to be called in to help fight the fire Sharon Fire Department, Hubbard Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department, as well as the Burghill Vernon Chief as an Incident Safety Officer. Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours.

Two firefighters were injured after falling, but they are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.