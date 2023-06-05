SOUTH PYMATUNING TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Two firefighters on their way to the station happened upon a house fire Saturday.

The two firefighters from the South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department were on the way to the station to do some paperwork when they found the fire, according to a social media post.

They called for help and immediately checked the home for occupants.





The residents were not home and no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal is investigating and the Red Cross was also notified.

The South Pymatuning Police Department, Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, Hermitage Fire Department and Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department all assisted on the scene.