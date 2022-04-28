HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters and fire inspectors from across the state were in Trumbull County Thursday to learn about firework safety.

It was all a part of a training seminar hosted by Phantom Fireworks, the Howland Fire Department and Howland Training Center.

The emergency responder training comes just a few months before Ohioans will be able to set off fireworks on certain holidays unless their municipality chose to restrict consumer-grade fireworks.

Howland’s Assistant Fire Chief Jim Sapp said the class is all about safety. He adds that it’s important for firefighters to learn about fireworks so they can educate the public, too.

“We have to educate ourselves. This profession is all about learning, and if we don’t stay up on the trends and everything like that, we’re going to get in trouble,” Sapp said.

Sapp said they had an overwhelming response to the seminar. More than 150 people showed up to take part in the class.