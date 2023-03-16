HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Several on-duty and off-duty firefighters worked to free a man’s hand that was pinned by a tree he was trying to cut down.

A neighbor a block away heard someone screaming just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and called 911.

With the help of Hubbard Township police, firefighters were able to track down a man in distress in the 6400 block of Rachellen Avenue.

Firefighters say the man had his hand pinned between about 20 feet of the tree that had been cut and the trunk, which was about one foot in diameter.

The jaws of life, rope and other equipment were used to free the man’s hand, who was conscious the whole time.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.