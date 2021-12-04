Firefighters fill in for injured friend at Youngstown Flea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week, Youngstown firefighter Brian Charles was injured battling a fire.

He was supposed to run a booth at the Youngstown Holiday Flea this Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, his injuries kept from being there.

Luckily, Charles had a few friends who helped him out.

His fellow firefighters from the Youngstown Fire Department ran the booth for him. Called Youngstown Flag Department, Brian makes and sells flags made from old fire hoses.

The firefighters were happy to help out their friend.

“The fire department is like a family. Anything you can do to help somebody, it’s really good,” said Youngstown firefighter Justin Quarels.

“He’s a childhood friend of ours, and whatever he needs, we are here to help him,” said Youngstown firefighter Paul Cole.

Quarels and Cole said Brian is recovering well and is in good spirits.

Youngstown Flag Department will be at the Holiday Flea on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.