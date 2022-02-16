MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular bar and grill in Mecca caught fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Lake Tavern on state Route 46 just before 8 a.m.

Smoke and flames can be seen shooting out of the building. It was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Parts of the building date back to 1830s. New owners bought the building 4 yrs ago, and sank $250,000 in renovations.

Firefighters said that the fire hydrants were dry, then frozen so they had to shuttle water from 5 miles away. A dozen different departments assisting. The State Fire Marshal is on scene.

Crews are blocking the road in the area.

Several fire departments are on the scene.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.