POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are at a house fire in Poland Township.

The fire started at a home in the 7700 block of N. Lima Road.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on the roof, and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the home. There is visible damage to the front of the home, as well as the roof.

The road is closed in the area of the fire.

Neighbors said the homeowners just had their kitchen renovated. The homeowner heard a pop and then called the fire department.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Boardman, Struthers and Springfield fire departments also assisted.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.