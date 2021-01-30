Firefighters called to house fire rekindle in Youngstown

Firefighters say one person was injured in the original fire but is now is in stable condition at the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Fire Department responded to call that a house fire on Ridge Avenue rekindled overnight.

Firefighters responded to the call around 1 a.m. No one was home at the time.



Firefighters said the flames started up again in between the porch and the roof. Rekindling, according to officers at the scene, is more common in colder weather.

The initial cause of the fire is still under investigation

Video from the scene Friday night shows smoke pouring from the house. Firefighters tell us one 85-year-old man was hurt and hospitalized, but he is in better condition now.