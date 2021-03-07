Firefighters called back to house fire on Hillman

Flames were seen again two hours later when the fire rekindled early Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –– A vacant house on Youngstown’s South Side caught fire overnight.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. Neighbors called First News saying flames were shooting through the roof of this house on Hillman Street.

When we arrived crews already had the fire put out.

Two hours later, though, neighbors called the station again saying this vacant house on Hillman Street was on fire again.

The video shows flames tearing through the house.

Youngstown firefighters told First News crews are still on scene but the house is fully engulfed.

We will be working to get new information as it becomes available.