File sent by Lance through Report It.

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Firefighters reported to a home in Sharon for a Tuesday morning fire.

This is on the 300 block of 4th Ave. near Brooklyn Street.

Multiple fire companies are battling a house fire.

According to officials, the fire started and was contained near the back of the home.

We have a WYTV news team headed to the scene, stick with us for more information.