Firefighters battling barn fire in Hanoverton

HANOVERTON, TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews are still at a barn fire in Hanoverton.

The fire is on Gavers Road and multiple fire departments are on scene helping.

Crews ran tankers in and out of the fire to fill up near a local pond about two miles away.

The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The fire is out, but fire crews are still containing the smoke.

The barn was full of hay and no people or animals were injured, according to the fire chief of Hanoverton Twp. fire department.

As of 8 p.m., crews are still on the scene.

How the fire was started is under investigation

We could not get close to the fire.

Check back with WKBN for more information on this story.