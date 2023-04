HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A truck caught fire while parked at the Truck World in Hubbard early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 a.m.

Firefighters on scene said they believe the fire started on the driver’s side and spread through the entire cabin.

The driver was not inside at the time.

Fire officials are investigating how it started.

Dominic Weser contributed to this report.