LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Lisbon were called into action for a second time in the last 24 hours due to a serious fire.
The call came in just after 5 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire on Churchill Road.
The homeowner told firefighters that a candle fell onto a couch, catching it on fire. The fire spread and destroyed the house, but no one was hurt.
Tuesday morning, Lisbon firefighters were called to Steubenville Pike Road for a mobile home that was destroyed when a wood-burning stove malfunctioned.
No one was hurt in that fire.
Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.