LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Lisbon were called into action for a second time in the last 24 hours due to a serious fire.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire on Churchill Road.

The homeowner told firefighters that a candle fell onto a couch, catching it on fire. The fire spread and destroyed the house, but no one was hurt.

Tuesday morning, Lisbon firefighters were called to Steubenville Pike Road for a mobile home that was destroyed when a wood-burning stove malfunctioned.

No one was hurt in that fire.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.