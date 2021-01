Crews were called to a home on Waterloo Street around 2 a.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters in East Liverpool battled a house fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Waterloo Street around 2 a.m.

It was a three-alarm fire, which means extra resources were needed to fight it.

Firefighters brought the fire under control around 3:15 a.m.

No one was living in the home at the time. There were no injuries fighting the fire.