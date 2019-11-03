Firefighters battle house fire in Beloit overnight

No one was home at the time

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters from several departments were called to a house fire in Beloit in southern Mahoning County.

The house is on the corner of Williams and 4th streets.

Three other fire departments were called in to help the Beloit firefighters.

According to the Beloit Fire Chief, someone lives in the house but was not home at the time. Two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The State Fire Marshall will be out later to investigate.