Firefighters battle fully involved house fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Firefighters were called to a house fire Sunday morning.

It happened on the city’s north hill.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, the fire was visible from their fire station.

The house was fully involved and partially collapsed on the second floor and roof when firefighters got there.

The fire department reminded everyone to not drive over supply lines from hydrants in their Facebook post. It can cause damage and put firefighters in danger.

They also say to remember to use caution and stay back from the fire.