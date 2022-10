AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown firefighters were called to a factory fire late Thursday night.

Crews were called to LM Cases on the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the fire alarm before seeing smoke and flames in the building. Firefighters had to use their water supply to put out the flames.

The fire caused minor damage and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.