They were called to 2675 Newton Tomlinson Rd. on Friday afternoon

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters were called to a house in Newton Falls on Friday afternoon.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage of a home at 2675 Newton Tomlinson Rd. before moving to the house. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof.

Those living inside got out safely.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to assist.

Crews got the fire under control, but there is a lot of damage to the garage and home as well as a car that was parked nearby.