Firefighters battle chimney fire in Lisbon area

It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to put out the flames. The fire was contained to the first floor

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple crews from around Columbiana County were working to contain a house fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., fire broke out in the chimney of a home along the 6600 block of Lusk-Lock Road in the Lisbon area.

It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to put out the flames. The fire was contained to the first floor.

“We’re lucky we held the damage right to that area, nothing extended into the second floor,” said Lisbon fire chief Paul Gresh.

Gresh said the fire may have started from a wood burner in the home, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Everyone got out safely.