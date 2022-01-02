Firefighters battle Campbell house fire overnight

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Campbell, with some help, dealt with a house fire for most of the night.

The first firefighters that arrived at the house on Hyatt Avenue found it full of flames just after 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters have been on the scene since that time, though they weren’t able to gain entry until nearly 3 a.m.

Flames continued to rekindle throughout the early-morning hours.

It wasn’t until around 5 a.m. that firefighters were able to start clearing the scene.

Campbell was assisted by the Struthers and Coitsville Fire departments to put out the flames.

