BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in Braceville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 446 State Route 534, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

According to the Champion fire chief, the fire appears to have started in a barn like structure beside the house. It then spread to the house, causing extensive damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

At least two cars and two tractors were destroyed. They were able to save a Corvette and a Miata.

Firefighters from Braceville, Southington, Windham, Newton Falls, Warren Township, Lordstown, Champion, Milton, Farmington, Paris and Mesopotamia all responded to the scene.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

A firefighter at the scene said the temperature was making it hard for crews fighting the fire. A couple of firefighters were checked out but they are OK.