Firefighters battle barn fire in North Jackson, horses OK

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a barn fire in Jackson Township Saturday morning while horses watched from their fenced-in area nearby.

It happened in the 2900 block of N. Lipkey Road just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters were still inside when First News arrived on scene. We could still see small flames coming from the building.

After about an hour, the fire was put out.

Three horses spotted off to one side in a fenced-in looked to be fine. According to the owners, all the horses got out of the barn safely.

According to Jackson Twp. fire chief, the fire is undetermined at this time.

Lordstown and Austintown firefighters were also on scene.