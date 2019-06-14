Firefighters at Weathersfield Twp. festival asking for donations to help fellow fireman

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – June means festival time in the Valley and one this weekend is just getting started.

The Weathersfield Township Fire Department’s 6th annual Flag Day Festival kicked off on Thursday and runs through Saturday. This year, you can help a firefighter who is battling for his life.

Perk Irvine, of Austintown, and his kids were some of the 100 people who battled the gusty winds and soggy conditions at the festival’s opening day.

“We were just driving by and decided to stop and see what was going on,” Irvine said.

It was their first time going, and his daughter wanted to tackle the climbing wall.

“That’s the hardest part right there,” Irvine said.

The festival has plenty of things for kids to do. Besides the climbing wall, there are several bounce houses, slides, games and plenty of food for the entire family.

One of the best stops for food is the fire department’s stand, where you can dine on their famous fries and one of the most delicious sausage sandwiches in the Valley.

At their food stand this year sits a giant firefighter’s boot for donations for 33-year-old Justin Glaum, a 10 year veteran of the Weathersfield Township Fire Department.

Glaum is battling for his life after complications with injuring his foot.

“Which turned into a very serious injury to his leg. He was flown up to Cleveland University where he is still up there. At this time, they are trying to wean him off the vent this week and get him into a full recovery,” said Weathersfield Township Fire Captain Tom Lambert.

One-hundred percent of the boot drive donations go to help with Glaum’s medical bills. The drive will then continue at the McDonald festival at the end of this month.