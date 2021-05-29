Fire damages event space in Mecca

MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire raged at an event space on state Route 46 in Mecca.

It happened at a building adjacent to the Mecca Barn, which has been used for events such as weddings. That building was used as a reception hall.



Multiple agencies responded Saturday morning, and the road was shut down for several hours. Those agencies were there mostly to bring water to the site to help put out the fire.

No one was inside when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The family said they had many sentimental possessions in the space, including an 18-foot-long solid walnut table cut from a tree on the farm. That table was saved, along with two urns of ashes.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The state fire marshal is investigating.